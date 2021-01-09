140166 Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Neutral

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by research analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $340.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.06.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $356.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

