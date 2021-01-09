$154.32 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post sales of $154.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.53 million. Standex International posted sales of $190.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $632.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.32 million to $634.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $657.86 million, with estimates ranging from $657.52 million to $658.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,192 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $3,152,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Standex International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $2,327,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,077. Standex International has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

