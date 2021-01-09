$177.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce $177.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.10 million and the lowest is $176.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $174.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $651.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $652.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $687.90 million, with estimates ranging from $669.00 million to $706.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETH stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 253,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,264. The stock has a market cap of $536.38 million, a P/E ratio of 142.73 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

