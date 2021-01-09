$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $3.99 million to $147.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several research firms have commented on EIGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

EIGR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 517,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,695. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 489,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 278,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 105,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

