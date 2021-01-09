2,000 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.