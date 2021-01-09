$21.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post $21.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $22.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $81.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.55 billion to $82.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.57 billion to $90.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,910. The firm has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average is $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

