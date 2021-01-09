$213.43 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $213.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $796.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.28 million to $812.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.7% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. 363,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $991.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

