$229.70 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post $229.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.20 million and the highest is $234.56 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $551.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $555.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $816.01 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $850.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

DraftKings stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 18,242,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,288,404. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $15,565,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $5,155,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.