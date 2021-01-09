$23.23 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report sales of $23.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.24 million and the lowest is $22.45 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $27.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $75.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.88 million to $76.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $139.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 12,216,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,404. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,613 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 984,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 511,325 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,054 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.