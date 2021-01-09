$238.84 Million in Sales Expected for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to announce $238.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $239.87 million. RLI posted sales of $233.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year sales of $932.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $993.17 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.26. 124,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,922. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $110.59.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

