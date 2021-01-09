$283.31 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce $283.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $345.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enova International by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Enova International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ENVA stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of $904.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

