2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 37.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 2U by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,528,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

