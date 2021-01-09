$320.29 Million in Sales Expected for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post $320.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.87 million and the highest is $320.70 million. VeriSign posted sales of $310.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,670 shares of company stock worth $8,350,121. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in VeriSign by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.44. The company had a trading volume of 834,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

