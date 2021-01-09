3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. 133,731,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,941,398. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,424 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

