$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the highest is $4.16 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.61.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.85. 3,371,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

