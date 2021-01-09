$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

