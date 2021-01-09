$401.28 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post $401.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.86 million to $488.18 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $657.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.61.

Cimarex Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.87. 990,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

