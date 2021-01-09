$466.52 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) will announce $466.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.60 million. Parsley Energy posted sales of $522.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%.

PE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

