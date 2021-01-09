480 Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $256.99 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

