4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

There is no company description available for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.