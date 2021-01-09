$5.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to post sales of $5.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the lowest is $4.44 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $9.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolution Petroleum.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPM shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,353. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

