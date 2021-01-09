$5.68 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $5.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $21.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $21.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.77 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.97.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,999 shares of company stock valued at $60,218,724. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $562,413,000 after acquiring an additional 428,180 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.04. 7,301,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.47. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

