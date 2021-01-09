500 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after buying an additional 253,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after buying an additional 143,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,093,000 after buying an additional 68,161 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.