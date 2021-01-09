$508.68 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $508.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.20 million and the highest is $513.40 million. Nordson posted sales of $494.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.27. The stock had a trading volume of 338,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Nordson by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nordson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,201,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

