5,995 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

