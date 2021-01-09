650 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $173.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

