$702.22 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce $702.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.40 million and the highest is $704.91 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

EPAM traded up $3.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.37. 342,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $360.89.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,621 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.