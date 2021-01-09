$759.43 Million in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce $759.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.00 million and the lowest is $707.92 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 2,749,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.