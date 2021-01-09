825 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

