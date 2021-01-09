$83.63 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post sales of $83.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.31 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $59.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $285.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.80 million to $292.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $346.19 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $349.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 61,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 242,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.