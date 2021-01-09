8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,887.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $26,887.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000849 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000180 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

