AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AAR by 210.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

