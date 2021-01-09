Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Receives €18.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.87 ($22.20).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) stock opened at €20.58 ($24.21) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank AG has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04.

About Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F)

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.