ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ABB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.