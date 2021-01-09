Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.67. 2,164,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,386. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.