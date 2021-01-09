Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.00

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66.70 ($0.87), with a volume of 2277706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.38. The company has a market capitalization of £216.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00.

Get Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 4,437,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57), for a total value of £1,952,471.84 ($2,550,916.96).

About Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.