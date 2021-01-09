Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Achieve Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.