Acuity Brands’ (AYI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AYI. BidaskClub upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

