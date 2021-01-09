Adam Muzikant Sells 4,005 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLXN opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $607.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

