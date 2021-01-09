Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

