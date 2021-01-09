Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.24

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 1340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.