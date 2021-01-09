Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

