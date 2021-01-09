Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) Trading Down 0.2%

Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68). 95,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 80,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.75 ($1.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £266.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.79.

Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) Company Profile (LON:ADT1)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

