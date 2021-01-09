Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADVM. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

