Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Maxim Group

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.