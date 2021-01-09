Aeon Price Down 32.8% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $6,597.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00364044 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

