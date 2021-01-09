Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.01. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 34,912 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aerogrow International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Aerogrow International had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 10.08%.

About Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

