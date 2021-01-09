Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGYS. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $928.07 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

