Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,330,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

