Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $298,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,927.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $904,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

